Woman injured after smashing glass on her head

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A woman in her 40s suffered injuries to her head after she is said to have smashed a glass cup on her head on Friday.

It is understood that the woman had gone to a café in Permyjaya around 9.30pm with her husband for a late dinner. During the meal, the couple apparently had an argument for reasons unknown. This led the woman to suddenly grab a glass and use it to hit herself in the head, causing it to shatter.

Café workers who witnessed the incident alerted the police. An ambulance from Miri Hospital was later summoned to the scene to bring the woman for treatment.