15 foreigners rounded up in immigration raid in Tawau

TAWAU: The Tawau Immigration Department detained 15 foreigners in a raid at an entertainment outlet in jalan Chen Fook here on Saturday night.

Its head Noraini Rasi in a statement here yesterday said the 15 – five Indonesian men and two women and eight Filipinas – were found to have committed immigration offences.

She added the department also found special rooms on the second floor of the premises believed to be used for sex services.

Five men who were believed to be ‘customers’ were also detained, she added. — Bernama