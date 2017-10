Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: The body of a man, believed to have suffered electrocution, was found in some bushes near Bandar Megah Batu 8 near here yesterday.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department chief Anddre Andrew said the victim, identified as Mukmin Aroddi, 31, was discovered lying face down not far from an electric pole by a passer-by about 4pm.

The victim was said to have left his house last Friday but did not return home, he said. — Bernama