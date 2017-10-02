Body of pub owner found along river

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A decomposing body was found along the banks of Sungai Semedang, near Kampung Danu in Padawan on Saturday.

Padawan deputy district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the body, clad only in brown shorts, was found face-down on a rock.

It was later identified as a 32-year-old local pub owner, surnamed Kho, from Kota Samarahan.

“A local tour guide, who was leading a group of tourists to the area, stumbled upon the body and immediately contacted the police at 12.50pm.

“No personal identification documents were found on the body. An inspection by a police forensics team found two wounds – each two-inch deep – on Kho’s back and right armpit.

“The deceased also had a dragon tattoo on his back and ‘Bunga Terung’ tattoos on both shoulders.”

Merbin said police were able to identify the deceased after discovering a locked car – registered to Kho’s father – which was parked about one kilometre away from the scene and had been left there unattended for the past three days.

“We then contacted the family who confirmed the identity of the deceased, and verified the tattoos on his body.”

“We then got hold of Kho’s wife, who said she last spoke with her husband last Tuesday around 2pm. She said she was unable to contact him since then and had lodged a police report the following day at 3.25pm.”

Merbin added that according to the wife, Kho owned a pub at Jalan Song which has been operating for about four years.

It is also said that Kho was debt-ridden.

Police have classified the case as sudden death, pending the result from post-mortem.