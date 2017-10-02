Clinical psychologist on possible mass hysteria trigger

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A clinical psychologist yesterday offered an explanation on the possible cause of the mass hysteria which struck performers of the Festival Pratikum Seni 2017 event at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex on Saturday night.

Ivana Berenai Mason, from the Psychiatric Department of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), said mass hysteria manifests across various cultures and geographical regions.

“The biological explanation of mass hysteria is still a mystery. Mass hysteria may be an extreme example of how emotions could be contagious – a phenomenon where people tend to take on and suffer the emotions of those around them.”

She added that environmental factors, such as social and cultural issues, including strong belief or preoccupation with supernatural phenomena, may play a role in triggering anxiety in mass hysteria.

“Mass hysteria is also known as hysteria, epidemic hysteria, mass psychogenic illness or mass sociogenic illness.

“When mass hysteria happens, alarming and frightening shared symptoms develop in a group of people often after exposure to a common trigger. This trigger could be an individual or an event, or physical or visual proximity to a dramatic situation.”

There are no specific treatments, Ivana pointed out, stressing that separation from the triggering factor or individual, encouraging emotional regulation, ruling out environmental or other causes for symptoms, and reducing the perceived stress, would suffice in most situations.

“Preventive measures include adopting better coping skills as well as the general awareness of the importance of maintaining good mental health,” she added.

On Saturday night, performers scheduled to take the stage at Festival Pratikum Seni 2017 reportedly began screaming hysterically one after another midway through the second performance of the night.

Chaos reigned as performers dressed in traditional garb collapsed on the floor screaming, with their team members rushing to their aid.

As a result, the remainder of the event was scrapped and those affected were carried outside the complex.

The state-level competition, centering around traditional song and dance performances, was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports in collaboration with Sarawak Arts Council.