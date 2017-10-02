Community leader’s demise a great loss to all — Lee

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The demise of Datuk Wan Morshidi Tuanku Abdul Rahman, 82, is a great loss not only to the Malays here, but also to other communities as well, says Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

“I have known him for more than 50 years and I was his student. (He was) a good teacher and headmaster.

“He was a respectable community leader who had done a lot for Miri and the community,” he said.

Lee was among those paying their last respects to Wan Morshidi, who passed away yesterday due to heart ailment.

The former president of Miri Malay Association was laid to rest at Sungai Baong Muslim cemetery after the prayer at Masjid Darul Ehsan, Piasau here.

Wan Morshidi was also the mosque chairman.

Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang, meanwhile, said the late Wan Morshidi was a humble person who was actively involved in various charitable and social works.

Wan Morshidi is survived by his wife, Datin Judy, three children and a grandchild.

Among those who paid their last respects yesterday were Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Usop Sani Wahap.