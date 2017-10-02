Cuepacs S’wak wants double increments for civil servants

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) Sarawak fully support the call for the government to consider giving double salary increment to all civil servants regardless of their employment groups and ranks.

According to state Cuepacs (CNS) president Ahmad Malie, the call made by their national president Datuk Azih Muda was timely.

“This is because study and review of salary increment as well as public service allowance for all civil servants are long overdue and has not received serious attention from the government.

“In this regard, CNS fully supports the call by Datuk Azih Muda, for the government in particular, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is Finance Minister to consider giving double salary increment to all levels of civil servants and public service allowance, which have not been reviewed and studied for a long time,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ahmad, who is also Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president, was commenting on Azih’s recent call for the government to consider giving double salary increment to all civil servants regardless of their employment groups and ranks.

He reportedly said the incentive would definitely help alleviate the financial burden of the civil servants in facing the rising cost of living.

Azih was further quoted as saying that Cuepacs also called on the government to carry out a review on the public service allowance rate (for the lowest group) which was only RM95 now.

“What is hoped by all civil servants is the double salary increment.

“Therefore, CNS echoes the sentiment as our national president and hope that the Prime Minister will hear and consider the plight of civil servants this time around,” he said.

He claimed that civil servants had felt disappointed because their demands as voiced by Cuepacs – representing the voice of civil servants did not receive appropriate attention from the government.

“CNS is really hoping that Cuepacs’ call this time around will become reality and delight all civil servants,” Ahmad said.