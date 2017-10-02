Dr Rundi: Treat Bintulu like your hometown

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Those from outside Bintulu but live and work here should treat Bintulu like their hometown, said Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“Please treat Bintulu as your very own place although you are from outside Bintulu. Appreciate what is happening here.

“This is to help realise our aspiration of making Bintulu an industrial hub and a friendly place to live in,” said the Kemena assemblyman.

Dr Rundi was speaking at the Bintulu Tanglung Festival 2017 at Naim Bintulu Paragon Street Mall on Saturday night, where he was the guest-of-honour and to witness the longest mooncake line make it into Malaysia Book of Records (MBR).

Over 600 people from all walks of life were involved in making the 888-metre-long mooncake line which was certified to be in MBR by its officer Christopher Wong.

“We want Bintulu to be economically strong, but remain friendly.

“We should protect our harmony and assist Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) to implement development programmes in Bintulu systematically,” added Dr Rundi.

He said any development plan must be implemented properly to avoid any future problem. Dr Rundi also pointed out that traffic congestion is one of the major issues that needs to be tackled, something which he believed BDA has a master plan.

“Our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg hopes to extend the development in Bintulu. That’s the reason for a bridge at Kuala Kemena which would extend the town all the way across the river,” he said.

He also congratulated the Federation of Registered Chinese Associations (Forca) Bintulu on its 30th anniversary, BDA and other relevant agencies for the successful certification into the MBR for the longest mooncake line.

“The main purpose of this event is trying to bring us all together in the name of harmony and unity.

“We have a three-in-one event – first, the launching of the 30th anniversary of Forca; second, the MBR record-breaking attempt for the longest mooncake line; and third — more than 2,000 participants running for the Sarawak Maju Run event in the name of unity,” he said.

Also present at the event were Forca Bintulu president Hii Toh Him, Bintulu District Officer Mataip Sayu and BDA general manager Rodziah Morshidi.