Fire victims receive aid from Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) yesterday presented aid to four families whose houses at Kampung Seberang Kedai here were destroyed in a fire on Saturday Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah presented the contributions on behalf of TBS to the fire victims.

The contributions were received by representatives of the four families namely Hajijah Piut, Abdullah Abu Bakar, Roslin Burut and Mamad Karim.

Also present was TBS Limbang branch officer Junidi Lamat.