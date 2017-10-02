Sarawak 

Fire victims receive aid from Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak

Hasbi (fifth left) presents the donation to Abdullah, witnessed by Junidi (fourth right).

LIMBANG: Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) yesterday presented aid to four families whose houses at Kampung Seberang Kedai here were destroyed in a fire on Saturday Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah presented the contributions on behalf of TBS to the fire victims.

The contributions were received by representatives of the four families namely Hajijah Piut, Abdullah Abu Bakar, Roslin Burut and Mamad Karim.

Also present was TBS Limbang branch officer Junidi Lamat.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.