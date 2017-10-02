Fire victims receive aid from Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak
LIMBANG: Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) yesterday presented aid to four families whose houses at Kampung Seberang Kedai here were destroyed in a fire on Saturday Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah presented the contributions on behalf of TBS to the fire victims.
The contributions were received by representatives of the four families namely Hajijah Piut, Abdullah Abu Bakar, Roslin Burut and Mamad Karim.
Also present was TBS Limbang branch officer Junidi Lamat.