GE14: PRS to retain four incumbents, may field new faces in two seats

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will retain the incumbent in four of its parliamentary seats and most likely field new candidates for the two other seats in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

Its president Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said the party has received endorsements for incumbents in Sri Aman, Julau, Kanowit and Hulu Rajang, but no endorsement yet for the Selangau and Lubok Antu incumbents.

Despite this, he confirmed the party had already submitted its list of candidates for its six parliamentary seats to Chief Minister and State Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for further endorsement before the list is submitted to the Prime Minister.

“Our process of endorsement is very simple. If ADUNs (state assemblypersons) of that area endorse him (the candidate or incumbent), then I have no choice but to endorse him as well because the endorsement came from the people’s elected representatives who have the support of the majority from that area.

“To date, both Lubok Antu and Selangau, I have not received any letter of endorsement from the ADUNs from the area especially those from PRS.

“I cannot endorse them as a party candidate without the support of the ADUNs of those areas,” he told reporters during the 10th Sarawak Amateur Masters Open golf tournament at Kelab Golf Sarawak yesterday.

He explained that if the candidate or incumbent did not get the endorsement from the ADUNs, then the ADUNs would be asked to name an alternative candidate deemed to have the grassroots support to be the party’s candidate for that seat.

“The names of the two candidates (in Lubok Antu and Selangau) which I submitted, whom the ADUNs had endorsed (instead of the name of the incumbents), is not for your consumption yet,” he said.

Currently, the incumbent MPs from PRS are Datuk Masir Kujat (Sri Aman), Datuk William Nyalau Badak (Lubok Antu), Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum (Julau), Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Kanowit), Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun (Selangau) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang).

On a related matter, Masing said he was not aware of a senior lecturer, Desmond Sateng Sanjan, moving around in Lubok Antu aspiring to be the BN candidate there although he knew who Desmond was.

He nonetheless said it was normal to see aspirants going around and lobbying to be the candidate before elections.

“I tell you, just before elections, there will be people going around and lobby to try to be the candidate. That’s normal practice; people like us must not look down on them or discourage them. Just let them.

“But what is not good is that some of them only surface a few months just before elections. They should be there all the time and they should be seen around working and helping the people,” he said.

To another question, he said there was nothing wrong for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to screen candidates submitted by political parties for GE14.

He believed the MACC may have a better picture on the status of the candidates that the parties themselves do not know.

“We don’t want to be caught(off-guard). The worst thing to happen during election is that the candidate is found to have a problem then it will be a big problem for us.

“MACC will dig up, open your closet, drawers and bedroom (and so on)… How many wives you have does not affect you, but how much in your closet will,” he said.

Also present yesterday were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sport and PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang, Salang, Masir, and the tournament’s organising chairman Datuk Seri Thomas Lau.