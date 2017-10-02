Hope Place responds to call for help from caring school

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kuching Hope Place was happy to receive a call from a caring school requesting for the NGO to help a physically challenged 56-year-old single mother recently.

Chai Siow Hui who suffers from problems related to high blood pressure is also taking care of her 87-year-old mother.

Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan and his staff delivered foodstuff including rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, biscuit, instant noodles and Milo to Chai.

Wan said: “Chai has to take care of her elderly mother who has blur vision and difficulty walking 24hours a day. She also has a school going daughter. With only RM300 aid from the welfare department monthly, they find it hard to survive,” Wan lamented.

Hope Place visits the poor and less fortunate to distribute some essential food items donated by members of the public and private corporations. It can be reached at Hot line number 013-5672775 or 082-505987. Cash donation for Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching can be banked into Maybank account number 5112-8900-1160.