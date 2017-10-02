Man caught, two others escape in attempted break-in

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A suspected thief was caught while his two accomplices managed to escape during an attempted housebreaking in Pujut early yesterday morning.

The incident was discovered after a house owner at Pujut 2B spotted the suspect in the compound of his house and immediately apprehended him.

Two other men, believed to be the suspect’s accomplices, fled the scene upon realising what had happened.

The suspect, a local in his 20s, was given a beating prior to being handed over to members of Pujut Resident Committee (RC), who then notified the police of the incident.

Police arrived shortly after to take custody of the suspect and later placed him in the lockup pending further investigation.