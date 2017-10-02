Mass hysteria may have been caused by spirits — Ustaz

KUCHING: The mass hysteria that broke out during the state-level Festival Pratikum Seni 2017 at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building here on Saturday night could have been caused by spirits known as ‘jin’, says one of the ‘ustaz’ (religious teacher) called to the venue to treat the victims.

According to Syahrizan Wahab, hysteria in Islam is described as ‘a state of being possessed by ‘jin’, adding that the old DUN building has remained unused for quite some time – therefore, making it an ‘attractive site’ for spirits.

“Jins have feelings and can get angry when people come to their place, making noise and disturbing them – resulting in them attacking back. Even if it’s unintentional, they (jins) would attack, and possess those who are spiritually weak and scared,” said Syahrizan, who runs his own Islamic healing centre, Pusat Ruqyah Al-Ikhlas, at Jalan Astana here.

He said the treatment methods are reading Quranic verses and ‘doa’ (words of prayer). He stressed that bringing the victims to the doctor or hospital would not have much effect because their condition is caused by spirits, and must be treated using different methods.

“I heard that the management would contact us soon to ‘pagar’ (clear and set up protection for) the place and move the spirits away,” Shahrizan said when contacted yesterday.

Meanwhile, a representative of Sarawak Arts Council’s chief executive officer, Easter Melebeh, denied any ritual being performed onstage or elsewhere at the DUN building area prior and during the event.

“No rituals were performed and we don’t know what happened because it was very sudden. The objective of holding the event is to maintain and conserve Sarawak arts and culture aside from promoting the culture here.

“Yes, the Seladai Group (first group to perform) did perform a dance related to a Melanau traditional healing ritual during the performance entitled ‘Mencari Puteri Yang Hilang’, but that was unrelated.

“Maybe it’s because the participants were stressed and tired after going through the week-long training since Sept 23. To the public, please don’t simply assume or speculate,” she pointed when contacted by Utusan Borneo yesterday.

Meanwhile Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who was supposed to officiate at the ceremony on Saturday night, said he was unaware of anything wrong right until everything was halted.

Seated right in front of the stage, he said the music during Group 2’s performance was very loud and the hall was dark, so he did not see anything that could arouse suspicion.

“Since the event could not be continued as Group 3 and 4 could not perform, the jury could not announce the winner of the competition.

“What happened that night was very unusual. I have requested my ministry to give a report on the whole situation.”

In addition, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports permanent secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said he had witnessed such phenomenon a few times before, but it was the first time it involved an event run under the ministry’s charge.

He said after the event ended abruptly, he went outside and stayed at the venue until the last victim was stabilised and transported back to their accommodation at 11.30pm.

The event was the finale of the week-long festival, organised by the Sarawak Arts Council and Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports.

The 120 participants from across the state were divided into four groups and were supposed to perform at the event as a competition.

The incident happened in the midst of Group 2’s performance entitled ‘Kasih’.

Most of those who were affected – numbering more than 10 – were members of Group 3 and 4, who were waiting backstage for their turn to perform. Others who also went berserk were members of the audience.