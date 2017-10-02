‘No hidden agenda in flying community leaders to meet PM’

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing denied having any hidden agenda when he recently led a group of 180 community leaders from Kanowit, Song, Kapit and Belaga to meet the Prime Minister in Putrajaya.

He said the claims of hidden agenda, which went viral on social media, had come from people who were not grateful for what Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had done so far for Sarawak.

With the Prime Minister already visited Sarawak many times, he pointed out that Najib was very kind to receive these visitors and hosted them for lunch at his official residence Seri Perdana.

“What hidden agenda? I went to bring people to see the Prime Minister, to say thank you, so that these people are being grateful for what the Prime Minister has done for us. There is nothing hidden about it.

“The only hidden agenda are those who are not grateful for people who help them,” he told reporters during the 10th Sarawak Amateur Masters Open golf tournament at Kelab Golf Sarawak yesterday.

Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, also defended the decision to fly these community leaders by military aircraft, pointing to the fact that one third of them came from Kanowit who fought against the communists in the 1970s.

He said it was a show of appreciation from the armed forces to those who had helped in fighting the communists in Ngemah during the communist insurgency.

“That’s the least the army can do as payback time to those people who have fought the communists. I don’t see why anybody should ‘shoot at’ (criticise) it. Those commenting on the social media, they don’t know as they are not from that area.

“They don’t know what it’s like to be under the threat of communist insurgents in the 1970s,” Masing stressed.

He also dismissed claims that the dignity of the community leaders were lowered during the trip, stressing that it was a big honour for them to have lunch with the Prime Minister at Seri Perdana.

“It’s a dignified way of saying thank you. Seri Perdana is normally where the Prime Minister hosts heads of governments from foreign countries, and the last head of state being hosted there was King of Saudi Arabia,” he pointed out.

Masing also said during the visit they asked the Prime Minister to bring more development to their areas, in particular building more roads in the interiors.

He pointed out those coming from Kanowit had expressed desire to return to their original longhouse since it had been 40 years after they were resettled to the current location during the communist insurgency when Najib’s father the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein was the prime minister.

The Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation disclosed that the cost to build the 30km road to the original longhouses is in the region of RM500 million.

“Half a billon ringgit is cheap price for price of freedom we have now. A sum of RM50 million already given, and we will do the road in stages,” he said.