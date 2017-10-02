Police on the hunt for man over alleged rape of teen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police are searching for a local man in connection with a statutory rape case involving a Form 3 girl.

The matter came to light last Friday after the victim’s parents were told by her discipline teacher about the girl’s frequent absence from school.

Following the disclosure that she had been secretly meeting up with a man in his 20s, either at his house or budget hotels for about a year, her parents lodged a police report yesterday afternoon.

It is said that the student became acquainted with the suspect via WeChat – a social messaging application – about a year ago and had been constantly persuaded by suspect to skip school to have a sexual rendezvous with him.