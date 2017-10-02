Sarawak not free from rabies yet, says minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Members of the public are advised against letting their guard down on rabies as the virus outbreak has yet to be eradicated in the state.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said although there had been no new rabies case reported, Sarawak still could not be declared rabies-free.

“To be rabies-free by 2020, we (Sarawak) must ensure that there is no new case or virus infection within two years.

“I’m not sure if we can achieve this, but we have taken preventive and control measures since the first case was reported in the state last June,” he said when officiating at the ‘World Rabies Day Community Empowerment Initiative’ at Pullman Kuching here yesterday.

According to Dr Sim, rabies kills nearly 60,000 people every year, with more than 95 per cent of cases originating from infected dog bites. Historically, he said Sarawak had been rabies-free as at end of June this year, when three cases of rabies were notified by the state Health Department on June 30.

“Until Sept 29, 2017, six (laboratory confirmed) human rabies cases with five deaths have been reported and 24 localities in three divisions (Serian, Kuching and Sri Aman) have been declared rabies-infected areas in Sarawak.”

Dr Sim stressed that to eradicate rabies from the state, a long-term management outlook consisting of continuous public education and adoption of active vigilance would be crucial in stopping the spread of the disease.

“That is why we need everybody to have the knowledge on rabies to make sure that this virus can be confined only to these three districts.”

Dr Sim said rabies is 100 per cent preventable by ensuring access to life-saving treatments following dog bites, which are prompt wound management and post-exposure vaccination with or without passive local infiltration of rabies immuno globulin – post exposure prophylaxis.

At the moment, he said the authorities had vaccinated about 30,000 dogs and 8,000 cats in Kuching, Serian and Sri Aman, noting that dog vaccination would also be the cornerstone in reducing risk of rabies-infected areas and ultimately, to eliminate rabies at animal sources.

“Active case detection done in 333 localities involving 19,716 households to a total of 76,786 people interviewed until Sept 29, 2017. Dog bite surveillance has been strengthened; rabies vaccines and rabies immune globulin are made available, health education such as public talks, group discussions, dialogue sessions and distribution of rabies pamphlets had been done.”

Meanwhile, Sanofi Pasteur Malaysia head of medical vaccines Dr Adelina Cheong highlighted the importance of education for communities affected by rabies.

“Rabies is a topic close to our hearts due to the legacy of our pioneers, Louis Pasteur. Through his research and dedication, he discovered the world’s first efficacious rabies vaccine and in doing so, revolutionised the landscape of modern medicine. Sept 28 is the anniversary of the death of Louis Pasteur and World Rabies Day is observed as a tribute to his noble contribution.”

Dr Cheong added that a key part of yesterday’s initiative centred on the education of communities living in affected areas with knowledge of the disease and how to limit the spread of the outbreak.

“This outreach very much reflects the company’s commitment in making a difference in patients’ daily lives by supporting communities and people as a health journey partner in their time of need.”

In the half-day programme, participants were educated on how to safeguard their communities from rabies by adopting a holistic outlook that focused on proactive monitoring and vigilance on the disease. Topics covered in the session ranged from pet ownership and welfare, waste management and a refresher in recognising symptoms of the disease and what to do in the event of a bite.

Among those present at the event were state Veterinary Services Department acting director Dr Adrian Susin, political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai, and Kuching Chinese Temenggong Datuk Tan Joo Phoi.