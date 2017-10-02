Two slightly hurt as fire leaves 4 families homeless

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Four families were left homeless after a fire at Kampung Seberang Kedai in Limbang razed their homes to the ground on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Limbang zone chief Edmund Dmahai Amboh said the 7.50pm incident completely destroyed three structures while causing about 50 per cent damage to the fourth.

“Two victims, a man and a woman, complained of breathing difficulties due to the smoke and were brought to Limbang Hospital. The two other victims suffered light injuries.

“All four are reported to be in stable condition,” he said.

A total of 23 Bomba personnel were dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 7.53pm.

“The team brought the situation under control by 8.27pm, and the operation ended at 11.11pm,” Edmund said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, while total loss has yet to be ascertained.

It was learned that Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah, Bukit Kota assemblyman Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, and Limbang Resident Datu Maria Hasman were also among those present at the scene.