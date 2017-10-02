UPP Pujut reaches the public with Mobile Action Team

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The United People Party (UPP) Pujut branch is happy that the second series of its go to the ground programme ‘Mobile Action Team’ (M.A.T) has gained the trust of members of public here.

Chairman of UPP Pujut Bruce Chai said “although not many people came to the service counter at Piasau Utara 4 this Saturday, M.A.T is getting more enquiries through the social media,” he told The Borneo Post recently.

“This programme reflects our success in delivering effective community service and show our constant commitment to address the various issues close to the heart of the people such as welfare, education and many others.”

He said the complaints that they have received come not only from Pujut but from others area in the city as well. During the previous programme at Fisherman market at Piasau Utara, he pointed out M.A.T received a number of enquiries about e-Kasih registration.

“We will assist the people with the application and help them to have all the necessary documents to support their applications. We also make transport arrangement to bring them to the resident office and welfare department if necessary.”

Chai said M.A.T strongly believe in the follow-up of cases to gain the confidence of the people.