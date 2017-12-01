AirAsia operates limited flights to Bali

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia is currently operating limited daytime flights to and from Denpasar, Bali, as pilots will not be able to detect any shifts in ash cloud at night as they are not visible in darkness due to unpredictable wind conditions in the area.

“We decide on which flights to operate based on ash cloud and weather forecasts from two reputable international vendors, as well as, notices and advisories issued by local authorities,” said AirAsia Group Director of Flight Operations Adrian Jenkins in a statement today.

This is to ensure the safety of guests and crew and to minimise any possible service interruptions, such as a sudden flight cancellation or mid-air diversion, that could arise as a result of ash cloud movements, he said.

“Each airline will make its own assessment and for us, we want zero tolerance levels. Safety remains our top priority and we will continue to reflect that in our operations,” he added. – Bernama