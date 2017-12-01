Awang Tengah in South Korea for study tour

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SOUTH KOREA: Deputy Chief Minister and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan visited facilities at Hanwha Chemical in Yeasu, South Korea, yesterday.

Hanwha Chemical is one of South Korea’s largest petrochemical conglomerates.

Awang Tengah said the visit was crucial for Sarawak to have a better understanding of the petrochemical industry, in line with its desire for more petrochemical downstream industries in Bintulu.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development said Bintulu, in particular, has a vibrant oil and gas sector, and is equipped with the necessary infrastructure to become the regional hub for the petrochemical industry.

Among those in his delegation are Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Datu Ismawi Ismuni, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Industrial

and Entrepreneur Development Datu Liaw Soon Eng, and Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) chief executive officer Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot.