Clear name and improve image of civil service – Siringan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The government needs to take immediate action in clearing the name and improve the image of the civil service and government departments as well as restore the morale and motivation of public servants, said Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Siringan Gubat.

As of late, Siringan said there were reports on arrests and prosecution of government servants who were still in service or retired for committing corruption.

“These arrests and exposures directly affect the good name and image of the civil service and government servants.

“It is even more saddening to hear reports on civil servants who ask or coerce individuals, contractors or companies into giving bribes.

“These bribes involve cash or other rewards such as shopping or vacation overseas,” Siringan said at the annual dinner of his ministry here on Wednesday.

“While we feel angry and furious at the actions of these untrustworthy civil servants, we also sympathize with the repercussions on the image of the civil service and government.

“The greed of a few civil servants has destroyed the image and integrity of the whole civil service in the eyes of the public.”

As such, Siringan said the government had to act fast in clearing the name and improving the image of civil servants and government departments, as well as to restore the morale and motivation of government servants.

“We do not wish to see that the majority of civil servants who possess high integrity feel embarrassed or disappointed with such exposures.

“I hope civil servants will continue to regain public confidence and trust that has plunged with these exposures.”

On another note, Siringan expressed pride over the commitment of his ministry in taking the corruption free pledge on October 17 this year.

He said the Ministry of Resource Development and Information Technology would continue to cooperate with the authorities such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and National Audit Department to ensure there would be no negative elements in the ministry.

Also present was the ministry’s permanent secretary, Datuk Bruno Vun.