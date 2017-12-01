Demise of seven gangs leads to drop in crime index

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state capital’s crime index has seen a decrease of 1.9 per cent largely due to the taking down of seven criminal gangs this year.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the gangs – Geng Yem, Geng Kazar, Geng Viva, Geng Faqrull, Geng Dido, Geng Bacok and Geng Idris – were either involved in robbery or motorcycle theft.

He said all the members of the seven gangs were rounded up by police on different occasions this year, bringing an end to their criminal activities.

“I am proud of the cooperation and effort of all the police personnel here who have contributed to the decrease in the crime index,” he said during a monthly assembly held at Kuching police headquarters yesterday.

Abang Ahmad added a total of 1,425 cases were recorded as of November this year compared to 1,454 in the corresponding period last year.

“The largest drop in the number of reported cases involved street crimes such as wayside robbery or snatch thefts, which decreased from 128 cases in 2016 to only 82 cases as of November this year.”

Despite the decrease, Abang Ahmad called upon his personnel to continue their hard work to ensure the district remains safe, adding that a safe Kuching augurs well for the state’s tourism industry which is part of the government’s vision for a prosperous Sarawak.

He also commended his personnel for their outstanding work during the past few months when Kuching played host to a list of world leaders and VVIPs such as Prince Charles and his wife Camilla; Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Indonesian president Joko Widodo.