Drop in leprosy cases recorded from 2013

KUALA LUMPUR: A drop in the number of leprosy cases, from 306 cases to 168 cases was recorded for the period 2013 to September 2017, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahya said the figure showed that leprosy was under control in the country.

“Based on the ministry’s statistics, the number of cases is on the downtrend with 308 cases in 2014, 210 cases (2015) and 206 cases (2016).

“New cases of leprosy among Malaysians also showed a decline from 2013 to 2016, from 207 cases to 123 cases,” he said.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Dr Nik Mazian Nik Mohamad (PAS-Pasir Puteh) in relation to social media reports about a resurgence of leprosy cases in the country as result of uncontrolled migration of foreign nationals from India, Bangladesh and other countries since 2013 to date.

Meanwhile, Dr Hilmi said the number of new cases of leprosy among foreigners had also dropped since 2013, from 89 cases to 83 cases in 2016.

The percentage of new leprosy cases in 2016 showed that Indonesians had the highest percentage at 68 per cent, followed by Nepalese and Filipinos (14 per cent) and Myanmar nationals (four per cent).

No Indian nationals or Bangladeshis were recorded to have the disease. — Bernama