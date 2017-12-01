Duo arrested for robbing karaoke lounge clerk

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained two men, including a former convict, for robbing a clerk at knifepoint at a karaoke lounge in Imago here recently.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said both suspects, aged 20, were separately arrested by police between Nov 28 and Nov 29.

He said the suspects were involved in robbing an 18-year-old clerk at a karaoke lounge in Imago around 1.40am on Nov 26.

“One of the suspects allegedly walked up to the victim from behind and stuck a sharp object, believed to be a knife, at her back.

“The suspect then fled the scene with the karaoke lounge’s earning of RM4,356,” said Chandra yesterday, adding that the victim was not hurt.

Following a police report lodged and continuous investigation, a police team apprehended one of the suspects at Taman Rosejaya in Kinarut, Papar around 11pm on Tuesday.

In less than four hours, police made the second arrest in the same area, said Chandra.

Police also recovered several items believed to have been stolen such as an iPhone 5, a sling bag, a gold watch, RM223 in cash, a Perodua Kancil car and a machete that were believed used by the suspects to commit the crime.

One of the suspects was a former convict and his preliminary urine test was positive for drug abuse.

“The second suspect has no criminal record and is free from drug,” said Chandra.

He said both suspects had been remanded for investigation under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code for robbery and armed robbery.