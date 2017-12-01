European Union Film Fest returns to Sabah with 19 movies

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) marks its exhilarating return to Sabah with 19 critically acclaimed movies from 17 European countries, six of which will be screened for free.

The EUFF will take place at Golden Screen Cinemas, Suria Sabah from November 30 to December 6.

Since its first edition in 2000, the EUFF has brought together film enthusiasts, students, families and even those who are joining in for their first ‘foreign-language’ film experience.

This year marks the 18th year of EUFF in Malaysia.

The festival has always been regarded as one of biggest international film festivals in the country as it spans animation, drama, romance, comedy, horror, adventure, children’s film and documentaries.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Hj Aman lauded the European Delegation to Malaysia, the participating European countries, as well as its Malaysian partners for this annual collaboration.

“Along with presenting award-winning movies, the EUFF offers our audience members a broad view of different perspectives and images that make up European culture,” Musa said in his officiating speech, which was read by Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun at EUFF 2017 opening ceremony on Wednesday.

“I wish to take this opportunity to encourage film makers in Sabah and those who are involved in communicating stories through the various media forms to also showcase our stories to the world,” Musa asserted, adding that the state had so many stories that could be shared with the world, considering its rich cultural and biodiversity assets.

He further disclosed that the government had always been supportive of the development of the arts and performance scene in Sabah, which he described as a form of communication that can be strong in imparting messages and one that can even serve as a tourist attraction.

Also present was Maria Castillo Fernandez, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Malaysia.

“Cultural diversity has always been at the core of the European project. As well as unity in diversity is the motto of our Union, because Europe has never been just one but many.

“Through EUFF, we hope this could promote diversity in the core of international cultural relations as it is an important part of the EU’s role as a global actor. Diversity must not be feared, but embraced.

“This is a crucial message and Malaysia takes a very similar line with its long-standing moderation policy,” she said.

Among the award-winning movies that will be featured in EUFF are the Oscar-nominated Italian documentary Fire at Sea, which won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Swiss animation movie My Life as a Zucchini, which won the European Animated Feature Film award.

The movies that will be screened for free are Fire At Sea, Happy 140 (Spain), Do you see me? (Italy), Car Park (Hungary), Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur (UK) and In line for Anne Frank (The Netherlands).

Coupons for the free screenings can be printed (or snapshot taken) from http://euff.com.my/ and redeemed at the participating GSC ticketing counters, subject to availability.

The EUFF is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, in collaboration with the embassies and cultural institutions of 17 European Union Member States and Switzerland, with support from local partner organisations Golden Screen Cinemas Sdn Bhd and CinemaOnline and sponsored by Brandt.

EUFF tickets are sold at RM8 (normal seats inclusive of GST) except for the movie The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki which is at prevailing GSC ticket pricing.

Tickets can be purchased via GSC E-payment at www.gsc.com.my, GSC Mobile Apps or at participating GSC outlets. For movie details, screening schedules and more information on the European Union Film Festival, visit www.euff.com.my or www.gsc.com.my