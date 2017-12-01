Mosti develops standards for earthquake-resistant structural designs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), through the Department of Standards Malaysia has developed a Malaysian Standards (MS) for earthquake-resistant building design code.

Minister, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the standards involved two phases developed in collaboration with various stakeholders, acting as guidelines for local authorities on the design of earthquake-resistant structures in ensuring the lifespan, strength and safety of buildings in areas vulnerable to earthquake disaster.

“The standards will help in making Malaysia a safe country through a systematic, organised and resilient development planning in the face of earthquakes.

“This will ensure positive results on quality and safety of Malaysians and sustainable socio-economic development in the future,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Madius, the ministry approved the first phase of the development of MS EN 1998-1: 2015 which directly applied the European Eurocode 8 Design Of Structures For Earthquake Resistance – Part 1: General Rules, Seismic Actions and Rules For Buildings on Aug 11, 2015.

The second phase which had just been completed was on the development of Malaysia National Annex for Eurocode 8.

Through this Malaysia National Annex document, values for certain parameters had been identified to suit Malaysia’s needs, said Madius.

“The development of the standards shows the government’s quick response to the 6.0 magnitude earthquake tragedy which hit Ranau and Kundasang areas on June 5, 2015, killing 18 people and causing damage to properties,” he added.

He said currently, the MS compliance was on a voluntary basis until it was gazetted or referred to in relevant technical acts or regulations in the states.

He noted local authorities were strongly encouraged to enforce the use of the MS through regulations, construction codes and building guidelines.

In October last year, the Department of Standards Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry for preparation of guidelines and development of MS for the earthquake-resistant building design code in Kota Kinabalu.

Madius said the MoU was also aimed at strengthening cooperation between the federal and state governments in developing, promoting and implementing relevant standards specifically related to earthquakes in the interests of the people and the country. – Bernama