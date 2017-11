‘No need to debate, just carry on fighting for rights enshrined under MA63’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has declined to react to the recent challenge posed by Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia to have an open debate on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“What is there to debate… do not create further issue (apa mahu berdebat-debat…jangan panjang cerita).

“I just want to carry on what our fifth chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, had laid out to fight for Sarawak’s rights, as enshrined under MA63,” he said last night.

Abang Johari made this brief comment when asked to respond to the challenge thrown by Pandikar Amin, who yesterday (Nov 30) said he was prepared to engage in an open debate on MA63 with the chief minister.