Pandikar has no right to talk about Sarawak’s rights – PRS Youth

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth Exco joined in the chorus to condemn Dewan Rakyat Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia, saying he has no right to talk about Sarawak’s rights.

Its chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan said as far as Sarawak is concerned, Pandikar is nobody to talk about Sarawak’s rights let alone to challenge the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for a debate.

“Who is Pandikar, to challenge our Chief Minister for a debate over the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)?

“For us, he is not of the same status as our Chief Minister. He is only an appointed Speaker, not the people’s representative.

“But, maybe he has a hidden personal agenda for his own political survival. I assume he wants to be a hero, a hero to himself only,” he told a press conference at PRS headquarters here today.

Snowdan, who is Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports, said Pandikar should not interfere in Sarawak’s aspiration to reclaim its rights under the legal international document.

“How can you say MA63 is not important? It’s ridiculous, as a lawyer, you should know better about laws and treaties.

“What is his motive? We do not know. I assume he wants to be a busybody without knowing that he has done it at the wrong place,” he said.

Snowdan said no Sarawakian should debate with Pandikar over Sarawak’s rights because it is a waste of time.

“If Pandikar wants to debate with any politician in Sabah, let it be. Let them debate about Sabah’s rights among themselves.

“For us to debate with him is a waste of time because he is not a Sarawakian,” he said, adding that Sarawakians had shown their fullest support to their Chief Minister through their elected representatives when all the assemblymen in Sarawak, including those in the Opposition, had unanimously voted for the motion on MA63 to be passed at the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting.