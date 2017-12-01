SC revises guidelines to promote investment decisions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), as part of on-going efforts to promote informed investment decisions, has revised its prospectus guidelines which will come into effect on March 1, 2018.

The enhancements, among others, include introducing a structured and concise prospectus summary not longer than 10 pages and it would exclude information that was already publicly available to investors.

“With these, investors will benefit from a more reader-friendly and less cumbersome prospectus. The guidelines will also provide specific guidance for issuers and principal advisers on SC’s expectations in complying with the requirements,” it said, adding that the review was carried out following jurisdictional benchmark and extensive consultations with key stakeholders including principal advisers, legal advisers, reporting accountants, research analysts and investors.

The revisions to the guidelines would help ensure that a prospectus continued to serve its purpose in providing important information to facilitate investment decisions, it said.

“However, principal advisers and issuers are encourage to adopt these revisions earlier so that investors can avail themselves of the benefits immediately,” SC said, adding that the guidelines were available at www.sc.com.my. — Bernama