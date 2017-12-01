Serian to benefit from a revitalised Tebedu CIQ complex

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: Serian division is set to greatly benefit from a revitalised Tebedu Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, following the agreement by both Malaysian and Indonesian governments to reopen the cross border trade in Tebedu-Entikong.

Human Resources Minister and Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem said a revitalised Tebedu CIQ complex meant that the long-hibernating inland port in Tebedu would be revived and scheduled to open in mid-2018.

“An agreement on this had been inked by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his Indonesian counterpart President Joko Widodo.

“We thank the Prime Minister and the Federal government for having approved this proposal (to upgrade the Tebedu-Entikong border post to make it into an international gateway),” he said when officiating the Serian-level Maulidur Rasul celebration here today.

The understanding to reopen the cross border trade in Tebedu, Malaysia and Entikong, Indonesia, was reached at the 12th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Leaders Consultation in Kuching on Nov 22.

Najib, when making the announcement, said both countries agreed to this in an effort to empower economic growth in Borneo in line with the huge potential of the archipelago to grow as a new and important economic region.

The Tebedu-Entikong border will be the main land trade route between the two countries after the updating of the Border Trade Agreement (BTA) and Border Crossing Agreement (BCA).