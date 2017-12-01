Unity, harmony important in multi-cultural society – Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg stressed the importance of unity and racial harmony in a multi-cultural society such as that of Sarawak.

He emphasised this today during the Maulidur Rasul event held at Celebration Square, Sarawak Stadium Complex in Petra Jaya here.

The celebration was graced by acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor.

Abang Johari said without peace, unity and harmony among the communities, a country would not be able to enjoy stability.

He asserted that the differences of race, religion and faith should not be the factor causing dispute and disunity.

“Instead, such differences should represent the natural character of human beings that ought to be appreciated. We should respect one another and our differences,” he said.