Abide by teachings of Islam, Muslims told

LIMBANG: Muslims need to abide by the teachings of Islam that forbid its followers from using violence to unite the people.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar said Islam also emphasised that Muslims should steadfastly remain united to allow peace and prosperity to prevail in a country.

“Human relations should be based on how approaches, strategies and ways to unite communities and leaders, by resisting violence,” he said when officiating at the district-level Maulidur Rasul celebration here yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Maria Hasman, Limbang District officer Jamalie Busri, Walikota Sufian Mohat, and Islamic Affairs Department officer Ustaz Awang Abdul Rahim Awang Rosely were among those present.

Asfia added that hostility must be avoided in line with the teachings of Islam and the Quran that forbid Muslims from being disunited. Fighting against each other and divisiveness will only weaken Islam, Asfia said.

He added that Sarawakians could live harmoniously despite the diversity in religions and cultures as these are the state’s strengths.

At the function Asfia announced a government grant of RM100,000 for the Baitul Iman Mosque here.

Earlier, 71 contingents comprising about 4,000 participants from the various government agencies, private sector, associations, NGOs, and JKKKs participated in the gathering and procession.

Kampung Gadong emerged champion in the Sepanduk competition for the village category while Customs Department emerged champion in the government department, private sector and NGOs category while SK Sungai Poyan the champion of the school category.

For the parade competition, JKKK Gadong emerged champion in the village category, Customs Department in the government departments category and SMK Limbang for the school category.