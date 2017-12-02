Awang Tengah, PBB Bukit Sari branch exco get re-elected unopposed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: Deputy Chief Minister and N82 PBB Bukit Sari branch chairman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was re-elected unopposed in the election of office bearers and executive committee members for the term 2017-2020 during the branch’s triennial general meeting.

It was an unexpected surprise gift to Awang Tengah whose birthday coincided with the branch election.

He and his re-elected deputy chairman Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa led the historic un-contested election of all the posts for the new term in the election held at Hotel Seri Malaysia today.

“ This is the smoothest TGM with all office bearers winning uncontested,” he smilingly said.

Awang Tengah thanked the delegates and branch for its unequivocal support and endorsement of him and his team to serve the people and the party in the coming term.

The consensus reflected the strong solidarity and team spirit throughout all the 32 sub-branches, which unanimously nominated Awang Tengah, Awangku Jinal and Abdul Kadir Matussin as chairman, deputy chairman and vice chairman ( I) respectively, paving the way for the uncontested election.

Abdul Kadir, the former secretary, was joined by vice-presidents councilor Aishah Bahar and Madon Nasip in their capacity as elected Women and Youth wing chairman.

Following the withdrawal of one of the 20 nominated candidates for the executive committee, the remaining 19 candidates were declared by election committee chairman and PBB executive committee chairman Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek as re-elected uncontested, drawing the applause from the delegates and observers.

Meanwhile, the other office bearers were Awang Karim Seman (treasurer), Awang Ahmad Ibrahim (secretary), Awang Arius Narudin (publicity), Zamzam Said (assistant treasurer), Abu Bahrain Reduan (assistant secretary) and Haris Majid (executive secretary).

Awang Tengah was later presented with a birthday cake after the conclusion of the party election and TGM.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Assistant Minister of e-commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and others.