Bedridden couple appeals for welfare aid

KUCHING: A bedridden couple from Kampung Tepoi in Tebedu District is appealing to the Welfare Department to reconsider their application for aid.

Paral Atup, 70, and his wife Nyudam Ndot, 68, are being cared for by their daughters.

“Paral, who suffers from colon ulcer, had undergone an operation to remove a blood clot in his brain, while his wife Nyudam had a stroke and is suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes,” Democratic Action Party (DAP) Serian chairman Edward Andrew Luwak said in a press statement yesterday.

“Paral is nursed by his daughter Rona, a farmer, who has a family of her own. She has four children. Nyudam is in the care of her daughter Rito, a housewife with three children.”

Edward said as the daughters have families of their own, it is financially taxing to care for their bedridden parents.

“The economic downturn makes it even more pressing. To lessen the burden on Rona and Rito, the other siblings also take turns to look after their parents,” he said.

He claimed more than RM500 each is required to purchase the supply of diapers, gloves, wet tissues, and tissue rolls for the couple.

“They have to spend on transport expenses to bring them to government clinics or hospitals to get medication or for follow-up medical checks,” he added.

According to him, the Welfare Department rejected the couple’s previous aid applications on the basis that they have children.

“It should be taken into account that these people are the rural poor who are mere farmers. On top of that they have their families to support and these people are also genuinely poor,” he added.