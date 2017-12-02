BN Youth stand by Abang Jo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Fadillah confident MA63 issue can be resolved, says no need for Pandikar to judge Sarawakians

KUCHING: Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth believes that the issues relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will be resolved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the Prime Minister had agreed to look at the issues and to form a joint committee to discuss them further.

Fadillah, who is also Sarawak BN Youth chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief, said it was a positive development and welcomed the prime minister’s call for the matter to be brought to the negotiating table.

Fadillah said Sarawak BN Youth and all Sarawakians shared the same view as the Chief Minister and have always supported his efforts on negotiations to restore Sarawak’s rights as embodied in the spirit of Malaysia’s formation through MA63.

“The struggle of the Sarawak Chief Minister is based on the wishes and interests of the people of Sarawak. It is also based on research, fundamentals of the Constitution, Malaysian legislation and the spirit behind the formation of Malaysia through the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said that as a Sabahan, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, had the right to voice his personal views but there was no need on his part to judge and teach the people of Sarawak, let alone to challenge the Sarawak Chief Minister for a debate regarding MA63.

“Furthermore, he is not an individual accredited or mandated by the Prime Minister to be involved in this matter,” added Fadillah.

Pandikar’s statement has been criticised by Sarawak BN as well as the state opposition leaders.

Sarawak Reform Party president Lina So has sent a letter to Pandikar, inviting him for a debate on MA63 by stating three dates that Pandikar could choose from, namely Jan 13, 20 and 27, 2018, to be held in Kuala Lumpur and the debate must be conducted in English. — Bernama