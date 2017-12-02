Debate is not the way to reclaim rights eroded – Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Debate is not the way for Sarawak to reclaim its rights that are eroded over the years, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state has dignity when it comes to negotiating with Putrajaya on Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He felt that opting for debate would be childish and would not bring about any benefits to the state in fighting for its rights.

“Someone has challenged me to a debate but what for do I want to debate with him like children, (it’s) stupid.

“We, Sarawak as a whole, have our dignity and our own ways to negotiate with the federal government,” he said when launching Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kuching zone delegates’ meeting at Penview Convention Centre here today.