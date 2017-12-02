Decomposed body of woman found in river, identity still undetermined

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A highly decomposed body of a woman has been found floating on a river near Kampung Pulau Melayu around 8am today.

It is learnt that the body was discovered by local fishermen who were coincidentally passing by the area before they alerted the police.

Apart from the police, a team of personnel from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Department also rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call at 8.06am.

The deceased has yet to be identified as at press time.