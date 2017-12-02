Sarawak 

Decomposed body of woman found in river, identity still undetermined

An officer from Bomba Lopeng retrieves the body of the unidentified woman from the river.

 

MIRI: A highly decomposed body of a woman has been found floating on a river near Kampung Pulau Melayu around 8am today.

It is learnt that the body was discovered by local fishermen who were coincidentally passing by the area before they alerted the police.

Apart from the police, a team of personnel from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Department also rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call at 8.06am.

The deceased has yet to be identified as at press time.

