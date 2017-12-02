First Borneo Youth Sape Festival kicks off in Sibu today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The inaugural Borneo Youth Sape Festival – the first of its kind in the country, kicks off here today – attracting some 16 sape players including a French and an Indonesian.

Organising chairman Alexander Frederick Diglin, who is also the president of Sarawak Dayak Youth Organisation (Pebedas), said the festival is focused entirely on sape.

“There are many festivals, where sape is only part of the event but in Borneo Youth Sape Festival – it is all about sape. In fact, there is even sape workshop and demonstration besides battle of sape (competition) among others.

“We hope Sibu folk will appreciate this as one of our tourism products to help boost the town’s tourism industry,” he told reporters when met at 1Malaysia Cultural Village here, where the festival was held.

On their initial plan to smash the Malaysia Book of Records for gathering the most number of sape players, Alexander lamented that it had to be scrapped off due to funding constraint.

To organise the record-breaking feat, he said they would need to foot out RM18,000 upfront.

“In fact, we have the list of 250 sape players but funding constraint does not permit us to roll this out,” he said.

On whether, the festival would be made into an annual affair, he said this would very much depend on the support and demand from the people.

He explained that organising the event is no walk in the park and requires a big budget.

“If we don’t see the success this year, it is hard for us to continue next year – we are a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“We are not targeting profit; we target to promote the cultural sape,” he pointed out.

Various activities are slated over in the afternoon such as Battle of Sape – divided into two categories (traditional/contemporary), prize-giving ceremony and a concert tonight.