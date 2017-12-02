Gawai to be part of mid-year school break, with replacement holidays

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: The Gawai festive period can now be part of next year’s mid-year break as Sarawak schools are allowed by the Education Ministry to apply for replacement holidays.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong announced today the mid-year school holidays in Sarawak will start on May 28 until June 24.

He explained that schools can apply for five replacement holidays (cuti gantian), to extend the school holidays so that the students and their parents will be able to celebrate Gawai at their respective hometowns and villages.

He disclosed the five extra holidays on June 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 can be replaced during these suggested dates – January 27, February 24, March 24, April 28 and May 26.

“The Minister of Education (Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid) has made a decision that for Sarawak, the holidays will start on May 28 until June 3. But for June 4 to 8, the schools can take ‘cuti gantian’ (replacement holidays), by applying to their respective district education officers for these days.

“This means, once the replacement holidays are approved, Sarawak schools can actually have holidays from May 28 until June 24,” he told reporters here after the launching of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Tebedu branch triennial general meeting at Tayung Langui Hall, Kampung Pichin.

Based on next year’s schooling schedule, the 16-day mid-year holidays runs from June 8 to 23 for schools in Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu; and from June 9 to 24 for schools in Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The initial exclusion of extra holidays for Gawai had caused an uproar among the Dayaks, since Gawai had always been included as part of the mid-year holidays.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is the other public holiday in June, and it is slated to fall either on June 15 or 16.

With this matter now resolved, Manyin hoped that everyone will be happy following the agreement given by the federal Education Minister on November 28 to allocate the five replacement holidays for Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the PBB Tebedu’s TGM was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister and acting deputy president of PBB, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

It saw Manyin, also Tebedu assemblyman, re-elected unopposed as the branch chairman. The branch also resolved for the president post and deputy president posts to be uncontested at the coming PBB Convention scheduled early next year.