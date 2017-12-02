Gedong folk urged to be involved in My Kampung My Future project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Residents of Gedong should get themselves involved in the My Kampung My Future project.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, the government has provided a budget allocation of RM50 million for the project for the planting of coconuts of the ‘Careca’ and ‘Matag’ variety.

She also said the project is a good opportunity for them to get extra income, and is optimistic the project will be a success if carried out in the area.

“It is also a social intervention project that will be included in our Social Impact Change Programme,” she added in her speech during the Gedong-level Maulidur Rasul Celebration in Gedong yesterday.

Organisations, be they public or private sector, non-governmental organisations, or the corporate sector will choose and implement one or more of these projects to help the targeted community.

On the Maulidur Rasul celebration, Nancy hoped that all Muslims would always know what Prophet Muhammad have stood for and that they must love him always.

Assistant Minister of E-Commerce and Assistant Minister of SME Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, who was also present, said the My Kampung My Future project encourages youngsters to be involved in e-commerce.

He also praised Gedong folk for their strong unity during the celebration as it was greeted with joy by the people, proof of the good leadership at all levels.