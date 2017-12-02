Go ahead and debate with Lina, Abdul Karim tells Pandikar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia should just proceed to debate with STAR president Lina Soo on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that Pandikar is not

qualified to debate with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Our Chief Minister’s position is too high for you, Pandikar to challenge.

“Lina Soo from STAR has accepted your challenge to debate. Just accept the challenge,” he said yesterday.

Abdul Karim also believed the open challenge made by Pandikar to debate with the Chief Minister on the MA63 was just a cheap publicity stunt.

“His views on MA63 are far out from the views of the majority in Sabah and Sarawak. I believe people in Sabah (where Pandikar is from) understand better the MA63, which is close to their heart,” he said.