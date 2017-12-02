Huge turn-out at state-level Maulidur Rasul assembly and procession

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state-level Maulidur Rasul assembly and procession saw 128 contingents with 5,000 participants.

An annual event to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, yesterday’s event saw participants, food vendors and the general public turning up as early as 6.30am at Celebration Square, Jalan Stadium.

The celebration themed ‘Kesatuan Ummah Kesejateraan Negara’, included nasyid performances, ‘marhaban’ and Quranic verses reading before the highlight – the procession by the various contingents.

The contingent participants attired in traditional ethnic costumes, colourful baju kurung and baju Melayu and corporate uniforms, carrying or pushing wheeled banners, ‘bunga mangga’, while others had more elaborate designs, some on wheels.

It was graced by the Acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Nor and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, State secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani; Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf; Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family, and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi were also present at the event.