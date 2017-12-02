KTS auxiliary policemen complete two-month course

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: KTS Group deputy managing director Stephen Lau presented letters of attendance to auxiliary policemen after the completion of basic police course at Crown Towers in Jalan Pending yesterday.

The passing-out parade was held earlier (on Nov 24) at the State Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Jalan Puncak Borneo, after a two-month course.

According to KTS Group security manager Supt Kuek Han Juay the course was important to ensure that the auxiliary police personnel could keep themselves abreast with current policing and trend in security management, especially in areas of their jurisdiction in Kuching.