MCPF calls for more efforts in fight against drug menace

SIBU: Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) calls for consolidated efforts in the fight against the drug menace.

Describing the present day’s situation as ‘worrying’, its senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, voiced concern that many youths including school children are being influenced to take drugs, some as young as seven years old.

“The time has come for a total war to be declared against this drug menace. Declaring war means there must be a full commitment by all quarters.

“Otherwise, it is mere lip service that cannot help.

“We need to have action programmes that go down to the ground,” Lee told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He added: “I believe that the most important part is education – we have to educate our young people to stay away from drugs.”

He reckoned that preventive education is the best strategy to deal with drug problem as it is better to prevent the problem than to allow it to happen.

In this regard, he called for preventive education to be stepped up in schools.

Even the drug prevention programmes in schools need to be reviewed to see whether they have done enough to deal with the drug problem, he suggested.

Lee was commenting on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s call for the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) to review the enforcement and rehabilitation aspects in tackling the no-ending issue of drug abuse in the country.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, reportedly said efforts taken in fighting the drug menace had not been fully successful although the National Drug Policy kept changing and improving from time to time.

He also reportedly said as the prime agency in matters related to drug prevention, NADA needed to be ahead and innovative in the enforcement and rehabilitation as the production and trafficking of the banned substances had changed to the use of non-conventional methods.

Lee said: “As the senior vice-chairman of MCPF – I am in full agreement with the minister because I think since the early 80s when drug was described as the number one public enemy in the country – we have not been able to grapple with the problem.

“In fact, I have gone on record, saying that we appear to be fighting a losing battle against the perpetrators of this drug problem.

“They (drug syndicates and pushers) seem to be very aggressive – they are coming out with all kinds of ways and means, even manufactured some powdered drinks – (that) are sold in many places especially entertainment centres.”

He added that this was made up largely of methamphetamine and the latest designer drugs – amphetamine piped stimulant, which are very common drugs these days.

Hence, Lee felt it was time for all relevant agencies and authorities to undertake a thorough review of their efforts so far to deal with drug problem.

“To me, I think they have to look at the effectiveness of their efforts so far to deal with the problem.

“The authorities are working but they must look at the effectiveness of their programmes,” he suggested, while calling for involvement of all strata of society to fight drug problem.