Pandikar is emotional and arrogant, says Paulus

LIMBANG: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has been described as ‘emotional and arrogant’.

Sarawak Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC) chairman Paulus Palu Gumbang, who is also Batu Danau assemblyman, said this in response to Pandikar’s call for an open debate on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“His action to challenge the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) to debate on the matter is not the right thing to do to deny the views of others. In fact, his opinion was of sentiment and emotion when he was pressured by the media to comment on it,” Paulus said in a statement yesterday.

Paulus said Pandikar’s statement has angered many Sarawakians.

“I’m sure in the social media the people not only disagree with the fact but even express their anger against him, who has clearly failed to understand the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Let Sabahans themselves judge him as a political leader,” he added.

Paulus said MA63 cannot be revised and the terms in MA63 can only be amended through the discussion and consent of the signatories of the Agreement.

“This is because it is an international agreement, not a bill passed by Parliament as mentioned earlier. Parliament cannot amend international rulings.

“In other words, Sabah, Sarawak, the Federal Government and the United Kingdom should discuss or amend the terms contained in the agreement,” he said.