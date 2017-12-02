Pandikar unfit for the post of Speaker – SUPP Youth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central regarded Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia as no longer fit to hold the post of Speaker in the Dewan Rakyat, which is the highest law-making body in the country, as he had exhibited a biased mind on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Aside from that, he had also blatantly disregarded the motion unanimously passed by the all members of the State Legislative Assembly to reclaim back the state’s rights under MA63, said its chief Tan Kai.

Tan Kai said SUPP Youth Central also condemned Pandikar for challenging the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for a debate on MA63.

“By challenging our Chief Minister to debate on MA63, Pandikar is not only arrogant but also treated history with contempt and ignorance.

“By doing so, he is also showing his disrespect to all Sarawakians and failure to understand the sentiments of the people of Sarawak,” he told a press conference here today.

Tan Kai assured that SUPP Youth Central fully supported the resolute and stance by Abang Johari, who regards MA63 as a very important document in the formation of Malaysia and which is the basis of the territorial rights of Sabah, Sarawak and the Federation of Malaya.

Also present the press conference were SUPP Youth Central publicity and information secretary Milton Foo, SUPP Bau branch youth chief Adam Voon and SUPP Batu Lintang youth chief Mok Chuang Ping.