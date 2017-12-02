Pandikar’s challenge to CM laughable, says UPP sec-gen

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia’s act of challenging Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to a debate over Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is laughable.

According to United People’s Party (UPP) secretary-general George Lo, it does not even merit any reply from the Chief Minister.

“As others have rightly pointed out, who is he to challenge our Chief Minister? Our Chief Minister leads Sarawak, one of the founding partners in the formation of Malaysia whilst Pandikar is just an appointee holding office at the pleasure of others,” he added.

If Pandikar wishes to play to his audience, Lo suggested, he can debate with State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo, the only one who thought his ridiculous challenge is worthy of acceptance.

He commended every Sarawakian across the political divide for standing shoulder-to-shoulder behind the Chief Minister in his heroic fight for Sarawak’s rights under MA63 to be restored, noting that everyone in Sarawak are completely united in supporting the Chief Minister, and that neither Pandikar nor anyone else will hear a murmur of dissent from Sarawak.

“Can Pandikar ccount how many Sabahans support his ridiculous stand to erode and reject Sabah’s rights under MA63? He will no doubt find that there is none,” he said.

Lo said Pandikar should test this by standing for election in the forthcoming parliamentary election and he will learn what all true Sabahans think of his repudiation of their rights under MA63.

Despite the somewhat juvenile challenge, Lo commented that one positive thing that comes out from it is that it has further strengthened and united the resolve of every Sarawakian to stand behind the Chief Minister’s in the fightto restore the state’s rights.

“We can thank Pandikar for reminding us on how important it is that we must all be totally united in seeking restoration of our rights because there will be many obstacles to overcome along the way. Our unity will be our Chief Minister’s strength at the negotiating table,” he said.