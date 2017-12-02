Penans undergoing paradigm shift — Dennis Ngau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BA KABENG (Baram): A political wind of change is blowing among the Penan community in the interior of Baram.

According to Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, although they comprise only about 500 out of the some 6,000 party members in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telang Usan, it is indicative of a paradigm shift among the community that they don’t want to be left behind by the other communities in the interior areas.

The Penans have come to realise that they must be close to the government in order to bring socio-economic changes among them.

Encouraged by the change, the assemblyman called on the community, especially the youths, to be united under the Barisan Nasional government.

“It is important for you to be united to have strong voice and presence to be seen and felt by others. You also will be having strong representation to achieve a common goal, that is socio-economic changes to your community and the area,” he said during a working visit to Ba Kabeng in the interior of Baram.

Meanwhile, Dennis also called on the community to join as members of Patipun Penan. Headed by Temenggong Datuk Hasan Sui, Patipun is an organisation looking after the affairs and welfare of the Penan community.