SCA to attempt ‘Most Number of Traditional Dances in a Single Event’

MIRI: Sarawak Chinese Association (SCA) will attempt to enter The Malaysian Book of Records with the ‘Most Number of Traditional Dances in a Single Event’ today (Dec 2) at the car parking space at Boulevard Mall here.

Its deputy president Harry Lee Tian Song said the attempt will take place during the ‘Borneo Cultural Dance Performance’ in conjunction with the inaugural Taste of Borneo Carnival 2017 organised by SCA from Nov 24 to Dec 3 at the same venue.

The carnival is also organised in partnership with 15 other ethnic associations including nine Orang Ulu associations under the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) namely Persatuan Kayan Sarawak, Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak, Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak (RKS), Persatuan Pembangunan Tipun Penan Sarawak, Persatuan Berawan Sarawak, Persatuan Saban Sarawak, Persatuan Bisaya Sarawak, and Persatuan Lakiput Sarawak.

“For the Borneo Cultural Dance Performance, all ethnic groups and invited associations will join the cultural dance performance. The minimum target for the number of dance is 38 dances,” said Lee, who is also organising chairperson of the carnival, yesterday. The dance performance will start from 4.30pm today (Dec 2).

“I would like to encourage members of the public to come and support our attempt to break the Malaysian Book of Records. This is another great avenue for us to demonstrate our unity in diversity,” he added.