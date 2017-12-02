SUPP disappointed with Pandikar over statement

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is very disappointed with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia for saying that all states in Malaysia are equal under the federation.

“We fully support the statement by our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg which was released on Nov 30.

“First of all, there were five signatories to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that formed Malaysia – United Kingdom, Malaya, Sarawak, Sabah and Singapore.

“Individual states in Malaya were never signatories to the formation of Malaysia. They did not sign the MA63 at all. Only Malaya did, ” said SUPP secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting yesterday.

He said SUPP had always been consistent and adamant that Sarawak is one of the three founding partners of Malaysia and therefore Sarawak should not be equal to other states in Peninsular.

“Sarawak, Sabah, Malaya and Singapore (which separated in 1965) formed Malaysia.

“The fact is that Sarawak and Sabah helped to form Malaysia, not joined Malaysia.

“The late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had always reminded us that there would not be any Malaysia today without Sarawak. No person can deny the validity and legality of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962, Cobbold Commission and the Malaysia Act (Chapter 35).

“Our Chief Minister also had on numerous occasions stressed the importance of MA63, and had indeed sent a legal team to the United Kingdom to do a thorough research on all relevant papers, documents, recorded minutes during the countless discussions on the formation of Malaysia,” said Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman.

He also said lawyers from Peninsular Malaysia cannot freely practise in Sarawak without applying for ‘ad hoc’ admission and our rights to use English in the High Court, and many more.

“Even in the Federal Constitution, additional sources of revenue and special grants are assigned only to Sarawak and Sabah and not to the other states in the Peninsula.

“Furthermore, there are many safeguards put in place only for Sarawak and Sabah listed in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962 that covers issues such as religious

freedom, representation in the Parliament, financial provisions and education which are not expressed or partially expressed by the provisions in the Federal Constitution but must be implemented under Article VIII of the Malaysia Agreement.

“With all these it is not accurate for Pandikar to say that Sarawak and Sabah are equal to all other states.”